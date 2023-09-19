European markets open lower ahead of Fed meeting

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened lower Tuesday, with investors looking ahead to the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened 0.2% lower, with sectors spread across tentatively positive and negative territory. Health-care stocks made the biggest losses, down 0.7%, while travel and leisure stocks were up 0.2%.

Investors are widely anticipating that the central bank will hold interest rates steady when they announce their latest policy decision on Wednesday, and will be assessing the move to get a better sense of the central bank's stance on inflation.

U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading Monday as Wall Street readied for the start of the Fed's meeting, while markets in Asia-Pacific fell overnight as traders awaited minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia for its policy meeting on Sept. 5.

— Ganesh Rao

Oil prices continues to push 10 month highs

Oil futures hit their highest levels in a year as expectations of a supply deficit continued to send prices to nearly $95 a barrel on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained more than 1% and hit $92.43, its highest level since Nov. 4, while Brent crude futures reached $94.77, its highest level since Nov. 16 when it traded as high as $94.79.

Prices have risen for three consecutive weeks, and Reuters reports that prices are on track for their biggest quarterly increases since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the first quarter of 2022.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and Russia extended a combined supply cut of 1.3 million barrels per day to the end of the year.

— Lim Hui Jie

Goldman Sachs says the Fed is done hiking even if the dot plot shows differently

The Federal Reserve is done hiking this year, even if the dot plot that's set to release this week shows one more increase, according to Goldman Sachs.

"On November, we think that further labor market rebalancing, better news on inflation, and the likely upcoming Q4 growth pothole will convince more participants that the FOMC can forgo a final hike this year, as we think it ultimately will," the firm's chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote on Saturday.

"But we expect the dot plot to show a narrow 10-9 majority still penciling in one more hike, if only to preserve flexibility for now," he added.

The dot plot shows where individual members expect to see rates trending over the next several years. The Fed concludes its two-day policy meeting Wednesday.

— Sarah Min

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 14 points higher at 7,662, Germany's DAX up 7 points at 15,274, France's CAC 4 points lower at 7,266 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 10 points at 28,598, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Kingfisher and Ocado Retail. Data releases include euro zone final inflation figures for August.

— Holly Ellyatt