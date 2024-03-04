European markets set for mixed open at the start of the new trading week

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to start the new trading week in mixed territory Monday.

Last week, regional markets ended the week higher as investors assessed fresh inflation data out of the euro zone that showed the headline consumer price index fell to 2.6% in February, from January's 2.8%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a headline reading of 2.5%.

In Asia-Pacific markets Monday, Japan's Nikkei 225 crossed the 40,000 mark, gaining 0.46% and setting a record high after the S&P500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit fresh all-time highs on Friday.

Oil prices rose slightly overnight — with West Texas Intermediate crude prices briefly crossing the $80 mark for the first time in four months — as oil heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Russia, alongside other key OPEC+ producers, said they would extend voluntary crude supply cuts until the end of the second quarter.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Sunday night after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite posted a record-high Friday, breaking its 2021 record, as stocks attempt to continue their weeks-long rally.

— Ganesh Rao

Japan's Nikkei 225 breaches 40,000 for the first time as its record-breaking rally continues

Japan's Nikkei 225 hit yet another record high to top the 40,000 level Monday. The index was last up 0.8%.

The benchmark index has been on a record rally, which has seen it hitting all-time highs for the first time in 34 years.

Both the Nikkei and the broader Topix have been top performers among major stock markets in the Asia-Pacific. The Nikkei is up over 20% so far this year, while the Topix is up nearly 15%.

Strong earnings and investor-friendly measures by Japan's government have fueled a blistering rally in equities this year.

The broad-based Topix inched 0.1% higher Monday after crossing the 2,700 mark and hitting a record high last Friday.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to start the week in mixed territory.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 15 points lower at 7,673, Germany's DAX up 22 points at 17,754, France's CAC 10 points higher at 7,937 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 17 points at 32,974, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings. Data releases include Turkish inflation figures for February.

— Holly Ellyatt