European markets set for negative open ahead of U.S. inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open Wednesday as investors gear up for the latest U.S. inflation data for August set to be released later today.

Economists are estimating a 3.6% year-over-year rise in inflation, according to Dow Jones. That would mark an increase from the prior month's reading of 3.2%. Core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, is forecast to have risen 4.3% in August, down from the 4.7% gain in July.

Overnight, U.S. stock futures were little changed Tuesday night as investors prepared for the release of the consumer price index, while Asia-Pacific markets fell across the board as investors assessed key economic data out of Japan and South Korea.

— Amala Balakrishner

Apple stock falls as company unveils iPhone 15

Apple stock slipped 1.8% Tuesday after the company unveiled the iPhone 15 at its "Wonderlust" launch event in Cupertino.

The latest handset in the popular iPhone line of smartphones boasts a 48 megapixel main camera, the A16 Bionic chip and 4K cinematic mode. The iPhone 15 is also made with 75% recycled aluminum and 100% recycled copper. The iPhone 15 will start at $799 for the base model, $999 for the Pro and $1199 for the Pro Max.

— Brian Evans

— Weizhen Tan

October WTI crude oil futures reach highest since last November

October West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures climbed as high as $88.45 a barrel (42 gallons) early Tuesday, the highest since Nov. 15, 2022.

WTI hasn't closed above above $90 a barrel since last Nov. 11.

November Brent futures — the global benchmark — also hit a 10-month high Tuesday, reaching $91.50 a barrel.

Permian Resources, Range Resources, EQT, Denbury and other energy plays are all up 1% or more in early trading.

— Scott Schnipper, Gina Francolla

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 35 points lower at 7,494, Germany's DAX down 99 points at 15,818, France's CAC 37 points lower at 7,212 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 190 points at 28,389, according to data from IG.

Data releases include euro zone industrial production data for July, U.K. industrial output and gross domestic product figures for July, and U.S. inflation figures for August.

— Holly Ellyatt