European markets set for negative open as traders await U.S. inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open as traders await the latest U.S. inflation data Wednesday.

The U.S consumer price index data will likely influence how the Federal Reserve proceeds on interest rates at its Dec. 17-18 meeting. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast that headline inflation rose 0.3% in November and 2.7% over the prior 12 months.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Wednesday, after major Wall Street benchmarks declined Tuesday ahead of the data, while U.S. stock futures were near flat Tuesday night.

Earnings are set to come from Inditex and OPEC releases its latest monthly oil market report Wednesday.

CNBC Pro: What's behind Siemens Energy's 300% rise this year — and what's next?

Spun off from its parent company during the Covid-19 pandemic, Siemens Energy has been on a roller coaster over the past 18 months — from a near-death drop to a dizzying climb of over 310% this year.

Despite these gains, investors and analysts remain bullish on the company's shares rising even further.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 33 points lower at 8,244, Germany's DAX down 52 points at 20,295, France's CAC down 14 points at 7,372 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 21 points at 34,524, according to data from IG.

— Holly Ellyatt