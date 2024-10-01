European markets set to kick off October trading on a high note; euro zone inflation data in focus

LONDON — European stocks are expected to kick off October trading in positive territory after ending September on a somber note.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 23 points higher at 8,261, Germany's DAX up 53 points at 19,394, France's CAC 40 up 23 points at 7,660 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 117 points at 34,128, according to data from IG.

The upbeat start to October comes after European stocks closed lower on Monday, with almost all sectors and major bourses in negative territory.

Investor focus on Tuesday will be centered on preliminary inflation data from the euro zone for September. Preliminary harmonized German inflation data released on Monday showed the country's consumer price index eased to 1.8% in September, down from 2% in August. The reading had been forecast to come in at 1.9%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The figures are likely to boost the chances of another interest rate cut from the European Central Bank. Last week, preliminary data showed the harmonized inflation rate in both France and Spain plunged below the ECB's 2% target in September.

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Monday evening, after the S&P 500 closed at a record to end September.

Investors also reacted to comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who said on Monday that the central bank is "not on any preset course" when it comes to the next steps for rate policy. He said to expect two more cuts this year — that is, a quarter percentage point each — if the economy performs as anticipated.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed overnight; some Asian markets are closed for a public holiday Tuesday, namely, South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland China. Mainland China will be closed for the rest of the week for the Golden Week holiday.