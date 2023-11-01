Europe stocks close higher ahead of Fed rate decision; Aston Martin shares fall sharply

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were higher Wednesday, with investors awaiting the next interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Stoxx 600 index ended 0.7% higher, continuing positive momentum from the start of the week despite coming off the back of its worst monthly performance since September 2022.

Retail stocks climbed 1.7% after U.K. clothing and homeware group Next hiked its profit outlook for the fourth time in six months.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Shares of Aston Martin plunged as much as 13%, meanwhile, after the luxury carmaker posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and cut its volume target.

Central bankers are largely expected to hold rates steady, with fed funds futures pricing suggesting a more than 97% probability that rates will remain at current levels, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

European markets traded higher Tuesday after data showed euro zone inflation fell to a two-year low of 2.9% in October, preliminary data showed Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters expected 3.1%.

Meanwhile, statistics agency Eurostat said the euro zone economy contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter, below a forecast of stagnation.

The readings come after the European Central Bank paused its record run of 10 consecutive interest rate hikes when it met last week.

U.S. stocks rose Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision on interest rates after closing out a terrible month.

Investors are excited by the promise of AI, but guardrails are important, Passion Capital partner says

Eileen Burbidge talks about investing in artificial intelligence and the U.K. AI Safety Summit.

Inflation rates at 3% could be the ‘new normal,’ portfolio manager says

Ed Cole, managing director of discretionary investments at Man Group, discusses 'the new normal' for inflation rates and opportunities in real estate equities.

U.S. stocks open higher Wednesday

U.S. stocks opened in positive territory Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19 points, or 0.06%. The S&P 500 gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2%.

— Sarah Min

U.S. private sector payrolls rise less than expected

U.S. private sector companies added 113,000 workers in October, higher than the unrevised 89,000 in September but below the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 130,000.

Read the full story here.

Ireland amongst most robust economies in Europe, says AIB CEO

Colin Hunt, CEO of Allied Irish Banks, discusses third-quarter earnings and explains why bank are raising their 2023 guidance.

Third-quarter income decrease is due to weak property market, Skanska CEO says

The commercial and residential property market will remain weak, says Skanska CEO Anders Danielsson.

GSK raises full-year guidance

GSK ticked 1% higher Wednesday after the pharma firm hiked its full-year profit guidance and hailed the impact of the U.S. launch of its world-first respiratory syncytial virus vaccine.

Third-quarter growth excluding the impact of Covid vaccines (16%) outstripped growth including it (10%).

The company also reported adjusted operating profit growth of 15%.

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks open higher

European stocks opened higher Wednesday, as global markets look to shake off a gloomy October.

The Stoxx 600 index was up 0.48% at 8:15 a.m., with health-care, autos and retail stocks all gaining around 1%, while utilities fell 0.7%.

France's CAC 40 index gained 0.44%, while Germany's DAX and the U.K.'s FSTE 100 were both 0.4% higher.

— Jenni Reid

UK house prices rise in October

Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images

U.K. house prices recorded a surprise increase of 0.9% month on month in October, lender Nationwide said Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters expected a 0.4% monthly decline.

Prices were 3.3% lower year on year, versus an expectation of 4.8%, and following an annual decline of 5.3% in September.

"Housing market activity has remained extremely weak, with just 43,300 mortgages approved for house purchase in September, around 30% below the monthly average prevailing in 2019," said Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide.

"This is not surprising as affordability remains stretched. Market interest rates, which underpin mortgage pricing, have moderated somewhat but they are still well above the lows prevailing in 2021."

The uptick in October was likely due to constraints on the supply of properties and solid labor market conditions, Gardner said.

— Jenni Reid

China manufacturing contracts unexpectedly in October, private survey shows

China's manufacturing activity logged a surprise contraction in October, a private survey showed.

The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in October from 50.6 in September. This was the first contraction in four months. Economists polled by Reuters expected a reading of 50.8.

A PMI reading below 50 denotes a contraction.

The survey mirrors the official figure released by the country's national bureau of statistics on Tuesday.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

Japan markets pop about 2% a day after BOJ decision

Japan's markets saw a strong open, extending gains from Tuesday when the Bank of Japan increased the flexibility around its yield curve control policy.

The Nikkei 225 was 2.05% higher, powered by gains in distribution services and consumer durable stocks.

Some of the top gainers on the Nikkei include automaker Subaru, investment broker Daiwa Securities, and Lasertec, which manufactures inspection equipment for semiconductor firms.

— Lim Hui Jie

Yen holds at over one-year lows

Japan's yen held at an over one-year low against the U.S. dollar a day after the country's central bank stood pat on interest rates and said it will be more flexible with its yield curve control policy.

The yen weakened 0.25%, falling past the 150 per dollar threshold to trade at 151.29. The current level was the lowest since late October 2022.

The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday the target level of the 10-year Japanese government bond yield will be held at 0%, but will take the upper bound of 1% "as a reference."

— Shreyashi Sanyal

CNBC Pro: Stagflation and a possible world war – here’s how trade right now and “make money,” according to one hedge fund manager

Global markets may be plagued with stagflation and the possibility of a world war, but several themes make good plays to "make money" in the short and medium term, says David Neuhauser, founder and chief investment officer at the U.S. headquartered Livermore Partners.

The hedge fund manager names two asset classes as well as one theme in the equities market that he is positive on right now.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: 'It's going to surprise you': An old tech brand is pivoting to AI, and this investor loves the stock

Traders should "rethink" one tech stock associated with an old corner of the industry, according to one investor.

"This is one of my favorite names in years," Philip Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, told CNBC.

"They're becoming an AI company. They're becoming a cloud company ... They're expanding in all aspects of net based cloud services for all business enhancements," he said.

He added that it's now a tech company trading at valuations "significantly better" than its peers, and that "it's going to surprise you what they can do in the next couple of years."

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 19 points higher at 7,332, Germany's DAX up 55 points at 14,842, France's CAC up 20 points at 6,900 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 40 points at 27,700, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Lundin Petroleum, Wolters Kluwer, Next, Metro Bank, GSK and Aston Martin on Wednesday. There are no major data releases.