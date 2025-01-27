European markets set to start the new trading week on a somber note

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to start the new trading week in negative territory on Monday, with investors in the region gearing up for a busy period of earnings and the European Central Bank's latest interest rate decision.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 7 points lower at 8,488, Germany's DAX down 68 points at 21,320, France's CAC down 36 points at 7,893 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 173 points at 36,242, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Ryanair on Monday and data releases include Germany's Ifo business climate survey.

There will be more earnings releases throughout the week, with LVMH, Shell, ASML, Roche, Deutsche Bank and Nokia among the companies reporting this week.

On Thursday, the euro zone and core European economies France and Germany report their latest growth data, and the European Central Bank will be closely watched as it announces its latest monetary policy decision.

Overnight in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan and Hong Kong markets traded mostly higher as investors assessed China's manufacturing and industrial profit data.

U.S. stock futures fell early Monday as investors look ahead to a major earnings week, with four out of seven companies in the "Magnificent Seven'" set to post quarterly earnings: Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Tesla each report on Wednesday, and Apple will release results on Thursday.

Gold gains 1% to trade near record highs

Spot gold rose 1% to $2,781.66 per ounce on Friday to trade at its highest level since Oct. 31, when gold prices hit a record high of $2,790.15.

Gold's climb back to its all-time highs came on the back of Trump's comments at the World Economic Forum for lower interest rates. Uncertainty around the strictness of Trump's tariffs and whether the U.S. president will ultimately settle for a trade deal with China also contributed to the rally in gold prices.

Gold is traditionally used as a safe-haven asset that investors flock to during times of political and economic volatility.

Microsoft, Apple, Starbucks, Boeing among names set to report this week

Roughly 90 S&P 500 companies are due to post their latest quarterly figures.

Here's your earnings calendar for the week:

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory on Monday.

