European markets set to start the week on a mixed note

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Monday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 1 point lower at 8,718, Germany's DAX up 40 points at 22,513, France's CAC up 8 points at 8,181 and Italy's FTSE MIB 19 points lower at 38,044, according to data from IG. There are no major earnings or data releases Monday.

Geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Europe are likely to be a focus for European markets this week as U.S. officials prepare for talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, with officials in Kyiv and Europe being left out of the discussions.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

European leaders are holding an emergency summit in Paris on Monday to discuss how to respond to President Donald Trump's apparent decision to sideline Europe, and how to guarantee the country's security in future.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher as investors parsed Japan's fourth-quarter economic growth data, while awaiting a slew of central bank decisions from Australia, Indonesia and New Zealand this week.

U.S. financial markets are closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 1 point lower at 8,718, Germany's DAX up 40 points at 22,513, France's CAC up 8 points at 8,181 and Italy's FTSE MIB 19 points lower at 38,044, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings or data releases Monday.

— Holly Ellyatt