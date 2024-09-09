European markets start the week on a positive note

LONDON — European stocks were higher on Monday, shrugging off more negative sentiment on Wall Street and in Asia-Pacific markets.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.67% by 8:41 a.m. London time, with all sectors and major bourses trading in the green. Travel and leisure stocks led gains, up 1.69%, while tech was also 1.14% higher.

The higher open for regional markets comes after a lackluster start to the new trading week in the Asia-Pacific region. Markets there fell overnight, with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading losses in the region, after the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report on Friday.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 142,000, missing a 161,000 gain estimated by economists polled by Dow Jones. On the other hand, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.2%, in line with expectations. The data has stoked fears of a slowing labor market in the U.S.

U.S. stock futures were lower on Sunday night following a tough week markets stateside; the S&P 500 tumbled 4.3%, registering its worst week since March 2023. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.8% for its worst weekly performance since 2022, while the 30-stock Dow dropped 2.9%.

There are no major earnings or data releases in Europe Monday.