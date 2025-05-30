Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European stock markets set for a positive open amid U.S. tariff uncertainty

By Ganesh Rao, CNBC

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

Positive start for European stock markets

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

European stock markets are expected to open in positive territory on Friday.

Futures contracts for the Stoxx Europe 600 index point to a 0.1% gain at the open. Meanwhile, the U.K.'s FTSE 100, is set to open 0.2% higher, France's CAC 40 could add 0.1% and Germany's DAX is seen opening flat at the start of the trading day.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In Italy, shares of Metriks AI will trade for the first time on the stock exchange under the ticker MTK. The company provides artificial intelligence and analytical services and services to its clients.

— Ganesh Rao

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us