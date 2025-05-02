European stocks head for mixed open after May 1 break as investors assess China-U.S. relations

This was CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a mixed open on Friday, as investors assess a signal that China is seeking trade negotiations will the U.S.

Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 were seen opening lower, according to IG data, with U.K. stocks moving higher.

Most markets were closed on Thursday for the May 1 holiday. London's FTSE 100 ended a choppy session 0.02% higher to mark its 14th straight session in the green, drawing level with its best run since 2017.

Asia-Pacific markets moved higher on Friday after China said that it was evaluating the possibility of trade talks with the White House. Authorities reiterated Beijing's request for the U.S. to remove all unilateral tariffs, which have taken duties on Chinese imports to triple digits.

Earlier this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it was "up to China to de-escalate" the situation, which is driving up U.S. consumer goods prices as it slows Chinese economic activity.

Sentiment on Wall Street was buoyed on Thursday by better-than-expected earnings from Meta and Microsoft, though Apple and Amazon fell in extended trading after more disappointing results.

Earnings in Europe on Friday include bank Standard Chartered, which beat estimates with a 10% gain in first-quarter profit, Natwest and Shell.

April data on the preliminary euro zone inflation rate is due to be released.

— CNBC's Anniek Bao contributed to this report

Standard Chartered beats first-quarter profit expectations

Standard Chartered on Friday beat first-quarter profit expectations on the back of strong growth in its wealth management, global markets, and global banking businesses.

The bank's reported profit before taxation for the three months ended in March was $2.103 billion, up from $1.91 billion in the same period a year ago.

— Lee Ying Shan

Copper rises on China's consideration of trade talks with the U.S.

Copper rose sharply on Friday after China said it was evaluating the possibility of trade talks with the U.S.

The metal gained for a second day, and was trading 0.89 higher at $9,206 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as at 11.11 a.m. Singapore time.

Meanwhile, iron ore futures in Singapore added 0.42% to $96.60.

China's consideration of talks with the U.S. is good news for base metals as they have taken a hit from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on China.

Experts had previously highlighted that the Asian giant's copper stockpiles would take a hit if its trade relations with the U.S. remain tense.

— Amala Balakrishner

Bitcoin moves closer to $100,000

Bitcoin rose sharply early Friday, reversing its losses from earlier in the week. The cryptocurrency is now fast approaching $100,000 — a threshold it last traded at on February 7.

As at 8.35 a.m. Singapore time, Bitcoin had advanced 0.34% to $96,805.58.

— Amala Balakrishner