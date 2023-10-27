European stocks close lower as investors assess global data, earnings; Sanofi falls 19%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks closed lower on Friday, with earnings and the state of the global economy keeping sentiment on edge.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 ended down 0.8%, with most sectors and major bourses in negative territory. Healthcare stocks slipped 2.9% to lead losses, while chemicals stocks climbed 0.8%.

The pan-European index has had a muted week overall but is heading for its worst monthly performance since Sept. 2022, according to LSEG data.

Company results have caused big movements in individuals stocks. NatWest plunged as much as 17% near the open, before paring losses and ending the session down 11%. The bank reported third-quarter results that showed a lower net interest margin, while the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority said Friday morning it had found "potential regulatory breaches" in its report into a banking account scandal that ousted NatWest CEO Alison Rose.

Earlier in the week, Deutsche Bank gained on a forecast beat as Barclays tumbled after it warned of cost-cutting charges ahead.

Investors also remain focused on central bank messaging on "higher for longer" rates and economic indicators as bond yields remain elevated. U.S. gross domestic product grew by 4.9% in the third quarter, ahead of estimates, sparking stock market jitters.

The European Central Bank on Thursday held interest rates steady after an unprecedented run of 10 hikes. It repeated messaging around rates being at the right levels to bring inflation to target if held for a "sufficiently long duration."

ECB President Christine Lagarde told CNBC in a press conference that the bank had not discussed when the first rate cut may come, and to do so would be "totally premature."

"For the moment we are saying we are steady, we have to hold," Lagarde said.

Asia- Pacific stocks were broadly lower despite mainland China bucking the trend, while U.S. stocks were mixed.

European stocks close lower

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.8% lower on Friday as investors assessed a fresh batch of corporate earnings.

Healthcare stocks led the losses, down 2.9%, with French drugmaker Sanofi tumbling 19%.

— Sam Meredith

Stocks on the move: Siemens Energy up 9%; Sanofi falls 17%

German power engineering company Siemens Energy rose 9% on Friday afternoon, paring recent losses after the stock price tumbled 35% in the previous session.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the firm "very important," Reuters reported, after it emerged Thursday that the company had sought guarantees from the government.

At the other end of the European benchmark, shares of French drugmaker Sanofi fell more than 17%. The company announced Friday that it had dropped its 2025 profit guidance and said it was reviewing possible separation scenarios.

— Sam Meredith

Shares of Sanofi tumble 15% after drugmaker abandons 2025 profit target

Shares of French drugmaker Sanofi fell more than 15% on Friday morning shortly after the company dropped its 2025 profit target and announced it was reviewing possible separation scenarios.

The Paris-listed stock, which dropped to the bottom of the pan-European Stoxx 600 on the news, is currently on track for its worst day in 29 years, Reuters reported.

"The intended separation will seek to create two entities, each better equipped to pursue its own business strategy, resourcing and capital allocation and enabling each to focus on long-term growth in its respective markets," Sanofi said in a statement.

Sanofi said the timing of the separation would not happen before the final quarter of 2024 at the earliest and added that the listing would be designed "to drive growth and shareholder value."

— Sam Meredith

— Amala Balakrishner

Europe stocks to open slightly higher

European markets are seen opening cautiously higher, according to IG data.

The FTSE 100 was last seen opening 12.5 points higher at 7,369, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 flat. Italy's MIB was seen up 25 points at 27,476.

— Jenni Reid

— Weizhen Tan

The major averages are on pace for three straight losing months

Stocks are limping through the fall, and all three of the major averages are poised to post their third consecutive month of declines.

In October, the S&P 500 is down 3.52%. The Nasdaq Composite is off 4.72%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 2.16%.

If the month ends with losses for the indexes, it'll be the first time the Dow and the S&P 500 have had three straight months of declines since March 2020.

The last time the Nasdaq fell for three consecutive months was back in June 2022.

