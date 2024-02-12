European stocks head for higher open as sentiment remains cautious

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open to kick off the new trading week, as investors continue to monitor corporate earnings and the interest rate outlook.

After a strong end to January, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index has recorded a muted February so far, dipping 0.17% to date.

That's despite big movements in individual stocks, as company results roll in. This week will see reporting from European businesses, including Heineken, Airbus, Renault, Natwest and Commerzbank — along with the likes of Sony, Coca-Cola and Airbnb, globally.

Investors may pay particular attention to consumer stocks and what they suggest about the strength of certain economies, as central banks monitor the state of growth and inflation.

Many major Asia-Pacific stock markets were closed on Monday for the Lunar New Year, while Chinese markets are shut for the week.

U.S. stock futures were nearly flat overnight, after the S&P 500 hit a record high last week.

The U.S. consumer price index will be released Tuesday.

Rising yields were one of last year's major themes as bonds crept into a bear market.

Yields have since dropped and many have called for investors to return to bonds as prices are expected to recover soon.

Falling yields may prompt investors to wonder which corners of the fixed income market still offer higher yields of up to 6%.

The S&P 500 could end the year at 5,500, says InfraCap's Jay Hatfield

The S&P 500 notched a record high this week, closing above the key 5,000 mark on Friday afternoon. But Infrastructure Capital Advisors' Jay Hatfield believes that the index still has room to go in 2024.

Hatfield's year-end target for the broader index is 5,500, corresponding to a potential 9% rise. In the near term, however, he believes that the market will remain largely stagnant while investors wait for the Federal Reserve to begin cutting rates.

"I don't think we're just going to infinitely and quickly go to 5,500," he told CNBC. "Our guess is that we stall out somewhere around 5,000 or 5,100 until we have greater clarity on both a Fed and ECB rate cut most likely in June, but possibly in May," he told CNBC.

Tech stocks already had a good run, and investors may be wondering if they still have further to go.

Investors looking for more upside in tech can consider some tech stocks in Citi's list of top "high-conviction" picks from markets across the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

