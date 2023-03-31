European Stocks Cautiously Higher at Open Ahead of Euro Zone and U.S. Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets nudged higher at Friday's open, ahead of the U.S. inflation print coming in the afternoon.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2%, with most sectors recording slight gains. Mining stocks were up 0.8%, while retail extended Thursday's rally, up 0.6%. Utilities fell 0.8% and tech stocks shed 0.4%.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index is closely watched by the Federal Reserve, and investors are seeking direction on the path of interest rates after recent market turmoil.

Data releases in the morning showed a drop in German retail sales; while the U.K. economy recorded 0.1% growth in the fourth quarter of 2022, revised up from a first estimate showing no growth.

Friday will also see a flash estimate of euro zone and French inflation.

Preliminary figures from Germany put inflation at 7.8%, lower than the previous month but above of a consensus estimate of 7.5%.

European Central Bank policymakers have this week suggested more interest rate hikes are necessary, but may come at a slower pace. The ECB hiked by 50 basis points in March.

The Stoxx 600 index had another strong session on Thursday, closing 1% higher, with banks up 1.5% as investors continue to hope the worst of recent volatility in the sector — in Europe at least — has passed.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Friday, with tech stocks climbing after similar gains on Wall Street.

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher.

German retail sales down in February

Retail sales in Germany declined in February, official figures showed, falling 1.3% on the previous month in real terms and by 7.1% on an annual basis.

Separate data from the statistics agency showed import prices were higher after provisional inflation figures on Thursday put inflation at 7.8% on an EU-harmonized basis — ahead of estimates.

Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING, said there are "still no signs of any broader disinflationary trend outside energy and commodity prices" in Germany.

However, the employment rate rose slightly in February, and a survey from the ifo Institute found it's becoming easier for German companies to obtain new loans.

"The turbulence at some international banks is having no impact on lending in Germany," said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at ifo. "Companies are also gradually getting used to the new interest rate environment."

— Jenni Reid

Fears of contagion in the global financial system and uncertainty over interest rates have weighed on investor sentiment in recent weeks, but opportunities remain amid the market volatility, according to Goldman Sachs.

"The macro backdrop remains uncertain … That said, we see scope for alpha opportunities with returns dispersion across sectors," Goldman's analysts, led by John Sawtell, wrote in a Mar. 28 note.

Within the equities space, Goldman believes the current investment climate lends itself toward European stocks — despite an investor preference for U.S. equities.

— Zavier Ong

European markets: opening calls

European markets were heading for a mixed open on Friday.

Figures from ig.com showed France's CAC 40 up 7.9 points to 7,278 and Germany's DAX up 17.5 points to 15,548.5.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was seen opening flat, and Italy's MIB was down 19.7 points to 26,508.

— Jenni Reid

Japan imposes restrictions on semiconductor equipment

Japan's trade ministry said Friday it will impose export controls on equipment used in chip manufacturing.

While it did not mention China as a target of these measures, the move falls in line with the U.S. push in October to restrict China's ability to produce high-tech chips as concerns rise that Beijing plans to use the material for military purposes.

Separately, the Netherlands has pressed ahead with export restrictions on advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment following political pressure from the U.S.

Japan said in the release that the measures were taken to "fulfill its responsibility as a technological nation to contribute to international peace and stability."

Shares of Tokyo Electron fell sharply after the announcement and traded 1.8% lower, while Nikon Corp erased some of its earlier gains and traded slightly above the flatline.

— Jihye Lee

China's March official manufacturing PMI reading beats expectations

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index for March was 51.9, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

That's slightly above expectations of 51.5 by analysts polled by Reuters, but lower than 52.6 seen in February.

Most components eased from February, while output, new orders and exports remained in expansion territory, government data showed.

Non-manufacturing PMI meanwhile was 58.2, higher than February's reading of 56.3 alongside notable rises in activity in the construction sector.

— Jihye Lee

The Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation measure is due Friday

The February reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

Economists predict the core PCE gained 0.4% monthly, and that it added 4.7% from 12 months earlier, according to Dow Jones.

Though the consumer price index is the metric that comes to mind when most people think of inflation, the PCE is the central bank's preferred gauge for prices. St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard points to three key reasons why: First, the expenditure weights in the PCE adjust as consumers substitute some of their goods and services. Second, the PCE has more comprehensive coverage of goods and services, compared to the CPI. Finally, historical PCE data can be revised, he said.

-Darla Mercado

Biden calls for range of banking reforms following SVB, Signature Bank failures

President Joe Biden urged federal regulators Thursday to take up a set of reforms to safeguard the banking system, following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The administration wants regulators to take a range of steps to reinstate safeguards for banks with assets between $100 billion and $250 billion and "strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again," the White House said in a fact sheet Thursday.

All of the reforms can be accomplished under existing law, Biden said.

For more, read the full story here.

— Tanaya Macheel