Europe stocks higher as markets await Fed decision; Novo Nordisk up 3.1%, H&M down 9%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks were cautiously higher Wednesday morning as global markets look ahead to the latest monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve and digest corporate earnings.

The regional Stoxx 600 index was up 0.12% at 9:22 a.m. London time, extending Tuesday's close at a fresh two-year high. Sectors were mostly higher, with insurance and mining stocks both up 0.7%, as retail fell 1.6%.

A flurry of company results were released before the open, from pharma firms Novo Nordisk and Novartis, bank Santander, and retailer H&M.

Novo Nordisk shares were up 3.4% in early trade after the Danish company beat expectations amid soaring demand for weight loss drug Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic.

H&M meanwhile plunged 7.4% as it made a surprise announcement of a new CEO and missed an operating profit forecast.

The Fed funds futures market has priced in a nearly 98% probability that the central bank will leave rates unchanged this month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Investors will be looking for clues on shifts in the central bank's policy stance in its post-meeting statement and in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks.

Asia-Pacific markets fell ahead of the rate decision from the Fed, and as investors assessed a slew of economic data from across the region, including China and Australia.

H&M shares tumble after weaker sales and surprise CEO exit

Shares of Swedish retailer H&M were down 7.5% at 9:20 a.m. in London, after the company announced weaker sales and the surprise departure of its chief executive.

H&M sales were 1% lower for 2023 in local currencies, and 4% lower year-on-year in the fourth quarter.

In an unexpected leadership shake-up, Helena Helmersson, who has been in the CEO role for four years, will be replaced by Daniel Ervér.

In a statement, Helmersson said she was stepping down with "mixed feelings" and was proud of how the firm navigated the pandemic and geopolitical challenges.

"However, it has been very demanding at times for me personally," she said.

— Jenni Reid

Novartis sales and profit grow but miss estimates

Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis on Wednesday reported 10% growth in net sales and 18% higher core operating income.

However, core net income came in below consensus analyst expectations.

Switzerland-listed shares were 4% lower at 8:23 a.m. in London.

The company said it expected net sales growth by a mid-single digit and core operating income to growth by a high single digit this year.

"A lot of great growth drivers are performing really well. So right now we have about 10 different products that had positive Phase III readouts last year, that gives us a lot of momentum," Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan told CNBC's Silvia Amaro.

"The difference in 2024 is we do face some products losing exclusivity. So we have three products ... which we expect to lose exclusivity in the United States. So that creates a little bit of headwinds for us. But overall, when you look at the underlying growth of our growth drivers, they are growing at double digits, and that should continue."

The U.S. remains a key focus for the company, Narasimhan said, where it is targeting 50% of its sales.

— Jenni Reid

Novo Nordisk beats expectations amid weight-loss drug boom

Novo Nordisk on Wednesday reported sharply higher sales and forecast growth for 2024 between 18% and 25% as its drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, used to treat diabetes and for weight loss, experience increased demand.

The Danish pharmaceutical company's net sales rose 31% year-on-year in 2023, to 232.26 billion Danish krone ($33.7 billion). Operating profit rose 37%, while fourth-quarter profit was above expectations.

Novo Nordisk has soared in value over the last year, at times becoming Europe's most valuable firm by market capitalization.

The 2023 results were fueled by strong performance in the company's diabetes and obesity care division, with obesity care in particular spiking by 154% at CER to 41.6 billion.

— Jenni Reid

— Ganesh Rao

Fed move toward rate cuts is 'like turning a battleship,' economist says

Wilmington Trust chief economist Luke Tilley said Tuesday that he isn't expecting any big changes in the Federal Reserve's posture tomorrow, but that the central bank could keep laying the groundwork for rate cuts later this year.

"When the Fed changes communication, it's really slow. It's like turning a battleship. They do it very, very slowly. And what they need to start pivoting towards is sort of confirming the expectation of rate cuts more and more," Tilley said.

The Wilmington Trust team expects the first rate cut from the Fed to come on May 1.

The Fed could also point to international developments like the conflict in the Middle East as a potential reason for caution on inflation, Tilley said.

"I think they will always point out risk factors, upside risk factors, for inflation, especially as they are trying to temper market expectations for a whole lot of cuts. I don't think that that would cause them to not cut, but they will definitely cite some of those risks," he said.

— Jesse Pound

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in mixed territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points higher at 7,637, Germany's DAX down 9 points at 16,963 and France's CAC down 5 points at 7,672, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Novo Nordisk, Novartis, H&M and Banco Santander. Data releases include France and Germany's January inflation data and German unemployment figures for January.

— Holly Ellyatt