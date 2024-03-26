European stocks head for mixed open as Wall Street rally takes a breather

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lackluster open Tuesday as investors continue to ponder last week's central bank policy decisions in Europe and the U.S.

Regional markets had a tentative start to the new trading week Monday and the lack of momentum looks set to continue Tuesday.

Today, investors in Europe, the Middle East and Africa will be keeping an eye out as Nigeria's central bank publishes its latest monetary policy decision, and as earnings come from Smiths Group, Ocado Retail, Bellway and A.G. Barr.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Tuesday as the U.S. market took a breather after a rally sparked by optimism over the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance at its latest meeting. U.S. stock futures traded near the flatline Monday night, after the major averages took a breather from their rally.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in mixed territory Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 22 points lower at 7,895, Germany's DAX flat up 2 points at 18,270, France's CAC 4 points lower at 8,153 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 6 points at 34,103, according to data from IG.

On Tuesday, Nigeria's central bank is set to publish its latest monetary policy decision. Earnings will come from Smiths Group, Ocado Retail, Bellway and A.G. Barr.

— Holly Ellyatt