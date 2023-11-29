European stocks head for mixed open, struggling to build positive momentum

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a mixed open Wednesday as regional markets struggle to build positive momentum and assess comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve board members.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he was growing more confident that policy was in a place now to bring inflation back under control. However, he maintained that inflation was still too high. Waller also said the Fed might start lowering rates if inflation continues to ease over the next three to five months.

U.S. stock futures ticked up on Tuesday night, as investors held out hope that the Federal Reserve is done raising benchmark interest rates. Asia-Pacific markets largely fell overnight, led by losses in Hong Kong.

CNBC Pro: Citi is so bullish on this biotech stock it gives it 800% potential upside

Citi is so bullish on one biotech stock that it has given the company a target price that represents around 800% upside.

Citi isn't alone in its bullishness on the company. According to FactSet, analysts covering the stock give it average price target upside of 385% and a buy rating of 88%.

BMO Capital Markets in a Nov. 16 note said it expects biotech stocks to outperform in the next six to 12 months.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: With geopolitical tensions mouting, Bernstein expects 3 defense stocks to soar 20%

Mounting geopolitical threats in the Asia Pacific region have beefed up the defense budget of countries around the world — and AllianceBernstein has named its overweight-rated stocks to play the theme.

"The epicenter of global defense and security has been moving toward Asia Pacific in recent years, prompting [the] U.S. and major European nations to gradually shift their security focus eastward," analysts at the global asset management firm wrote in a Nov. 27 note to investors.

"The rising geopolitical threats in APAC has been a driver of military spending for the Western nations. In addition, APAC countries have become more important for their own military expenditures, which present some opportunities for Western defense contractors through either exports or partnerships."

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a mixed open Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points lower at 7,441, Germany's DAX up 17 points at 16,004, France's CAC up 2 points at 7,252 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 3 points at 29,410, according to data from IG.

Preliminary inflation data for Germany and Spain for November are due.

— Holly Ellyatt