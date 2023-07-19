European stocks set to open higher; UK inflation cooler than expected at 7.9%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a higher open on Wednesday, after U.K. inflation came in cooler than expected.

Futures rose after the release of U.K. consumer price index figures at 7 a.m. BST, which showed annual headline inflation of 7.9%, lower than a consensus forecast of 8.2% and down from 8.7% in May.

Core CPI was 6.9%, also below an estimate that it would hold steady at 7.1%.

The British pound extended losses against the U.S. dollar to 0.7% following the announcement, dipping below the $1.3 level for the first time in nearly a week, and was also lower by 0.5% against the euro.

European bond yields were lower on the news.

In Europe, earnings are out from Dutch chip industry giant ASML. Stateside, Goldman Sachs will report before the open. Netflix, Tesla, IBM and United Airlines will post earnings after the close.

U.S. stock futures were little changed overnight after the three major averages marked their highest closes since April 2022.

Asia-Pacific markets were higher as they reacted to U.S. earnings.

Europe stocks set for mixed open

Europe stocks are set to open mixed Wednesday, according to IG data.

The FTSE 100 is heading for a 3.8 point dip to 7,452 points, Germany's DAX an 11 point decline to 16,124, and France's CAC 40 a 12.2 point gain to 7,335.

— Jenni Reid

— Weizhen Tan

— Ganesh Rao

Morgan Stanley beats second-quarter analyst estimates

Morgan Stanley reported an earnings beat before the opening bell on Tuesday thanks to exceptional wealth management revenue.

The firm reported an adjusted $1.24 per share and $13.46 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv forecasted $1.15 and $15.08 billion.

— Brian Evans

Retail sales weaker than expected in June despite inflation drop

Consumer spending was weaker than expected in June despite a seemingly brighter inflation picture, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

Advance retail sales showed just a 0.2% increase for the month over May, less than the 0.5% increase that economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting. Excluding autos, the increase also was 0.2%, below the 0.3% estimate.

Falling prices saw gasoline station sales drop 1.4%, offsetting a 2% gain from miscellaneous stores and a 1.9% increase on online purchases.

The numbers are not adjusted for inflation; the consumer price index rose 0.2% for the month, indicating that real sales were about flat.

—Jeff Cox