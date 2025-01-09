European stocks head for positive open but concerns over inflation dominate market sentiment

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a broadly positive open on Thursday as global markets focus on the inflation outlook.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 13 points higher at 8,256, Germany's DAX up 44 points at 20,361, France's CAC up 8 points at 7,454 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 2 points at 35,210, according to data from IG.

Earnings releases will include trading statements from M&S, Tesco and Greggs. German trade balance data for November is due to be released Thursday.

The inflation outlook in the U.S., Asia and Europe takes center stage this week, with markets being buffeted by concerns about persistent inflationary pressures.

Asia-Pacific markets tumbled in a choppy session overnight as investors worried the U.S. Federal Reserve would delay policy easing due to inflation worries, while China's entrenched consumer disinflation dented sentiment.

Minutes released from the Fed's December meeting showed nearly all the FOMC's members believed upside risks to the inflation outlook had increased, adding to investors' concerns that there may be fewer rate cuts than expected this year.

U.S. financial markets are closed Thursday in honor of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who died in late December at age 100. A state funeral for the country's 39th president is taking place today.

China’s consumer inflation slows further in December, stoking deflation worries

China's consumer price inflation in December slipped to 0.1% year on year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday, stoking deflation concerns.

Growth in headline inflation was in line with Reuters estimates, but less than the 0.2% rise in November. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.4% year on year compared with 0.3% rise in the previous month, the data showed.

On a month-on-month basis, China's CPI came in flat, compared with the 0.6% decline in the prior month.

Food prices fell by 0.6% month on month as a result of conducive weather conditions, official statistics showed. The prices of fresh vegetables and fruits fell 2.4% and 1%, respectively. Prices of pork, which makes up a significant portion of the CPI basket, fell 2.1%.

— Lee Ying Shan

— Amala Balakrishner

— Ganesh Rao

Fed minutes show officials worried about inflation impact from Trump policies

A summary of the Fed's December meeting showed central bank officials were concerned about how policies from the incoming Trump administration could impact inflation.

"Almost all participants judged that upside risks to the inflation outlook had increased," the minutes said. "In discussing the outlook for monetary policy, participants indicated that the Committee was at or near the point at which it would be appropriate to slow the pace of policy easing."

— Fred Imbert

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in positive territory Thursday.

— Holly Ellyatt