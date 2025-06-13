Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European stocks poised to open sharply lower as Israel's strikes on Iran spark global sell-off

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

Market indicators are displayed on digital screen at the Euronext trading exchange building in La Defense business district, west of Paris, on April 7, 2025. A global stock market rout deepened on April 7 and fears of recession rose after China retaliated against the US president’s tariffs and Europe calibrated its response to the escalating trade war. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Thomas Samson | Afp | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

Opening calls

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Good morning from London.

European shares look set to follow global stocks lower today, as investors monitor an escalating situation in the Middle East.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Israel launched a series of airstrikes in Iran in the early hours of Friday morning, killing the chief of the Iranian Armed Forces as well as two of the country's leading nuclear scientists.

Futures ties to the pan-European Stoxx 600 were last seen 1.2% lower, while those linked to the German DAX index are down 1.7%.

The FTSE 100, which closed at a record high on Thursday, also looks set to move lower, with futures tied to the index down by 0.5%.

Money Report

news 38 mins ago

India moves to tap its rare earth reserves. Experts say it could become an alternative to China

news 2 hours ago

Scale AI's Alexandr Wang confirms departure for Meta as part of $14.3 billion deal

Chloe Taylor

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us