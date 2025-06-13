European stocks poised to open sharply lower as Israel's strikes on Iran spark global sell-off

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

Opening calls

Good morning from London.

European shares look set to follow global stocks lower today, as investors monitor an escalating situation in the Middle East.

Israel launched a series of airstrikes in Iran in the early hours of Friday morning, killing the chief of the Iranian Armed Forces as well as two of the country's leading nuclear scientists.

Futures ties to the pan-European Stoxx 600 were last seen 1.2% lower, while those linked to the German DAX index are down 1.7%.

The FTSE 100, which closed at a record high on Thursday, also looks set to move lower, with futures tied to the index down by 0.5%.

— Chloe Taylor