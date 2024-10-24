European stocks set for another mixed open with more earnings to come

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Thursday, as traders await another batch of earnings reports, and as U.S. market declines weigh on global sentiment.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points higher at 8,281, Germany's DAX down 6 points at 19,377, France's CAC down 3 points at 7,495 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 17 points at 34,532, according to IG data.

It's another busy day of European earnings on Thursday with Barclays, Renault, Unilever, Hermes, Sodexo, Saab, Danone and Dassault Systemes among those reporting.

Global market sentiment has taken a hit after U.S. markets posted more declines on Wednesday. The Dow ended the session with its biggest one-day loss since early September, dropping more than 400 points, or 0.96%. The S&P 500 slipped 0.92%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6%. It was the third straight losing day for the Dow and the S&P 500.

The declines prompted Asia-Pacific markets to mostly fall overnight. U.S. stock futures linked to the S&P 500 traded near the flatline.

Barclays profit jumps 23% in third quarter

British bank Barclays on Thursday reported £1.6 billion ($2 billion) net profit attributable to shareholders for the third quarter, beating expectations.

The result compared with the £1.17 billion net profit forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts, and was 23% higher than the same period in 2023.

Revenue for the period came in at £6.5 billion, slightly ahead of a forecast of £6.39 billion.

Renault revenues rise in the third quarter

French carmaker Renault on Thursday reported an unexpected uptick in third-quarter revenue amid strong demand for its pricier models.

Group revenue for the period came in at 10.7 billion euros ($11.54 billion), up 5% from the same period of 2023 at constant exchange rates, driven by the launch of 10 new products this year.

Auto revenues reached 9.3 billion euros, up 2.6% on a constant-exchange rate basis, the company said.

