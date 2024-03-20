European luxury brands plunge on Kering profit warning; markets lower ahead of Fed rate decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were lower Wednesday as investors await the latest monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.2% lower in early deals. Household goods were down 2%, while chemicals were up 0.5%.

Shares of luxury goods brands LVMH, Christian Dior and Hermes all fell more than 2% in early deals, with Burberry down 4.7%, after Kering issued a rare profit warning on declining Asia sales. Shares of Kering were down 14% after a delayed open.

U.K. inflation came in lower than expected at 3.4% year on year in February, official figures showed Wednesday, down from 4% in January.

The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged as it concludes its two-day policy meeting. However, a recent slate of worrying inflation reports has investors concerned that the central bank could signal interest rates will remain higher for longer than expected.

U.S. stock futures slipped Tuesday night following a winning day for the major averages, while Asia-Pacific markets rose overnight as investors digested the Bank of Japan's landmark shift in monetary policy while awaiting the Fed's interest rate decision.

Luxury stocks fall on Gucci profit warning; Kering down 14%

Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of luxury goods brands LVMH, Christian Dior and Hermes all fell more than 2% in early deals, with Burberry down 4.7%, after Kering issued a rare profit warning on declining Asia sales.

Shares of Kering plunged to the bottom of the Stoxx 600, down 14%, after a delayed open.

The French luxury house warned Tuesday that Gucci sales look set to fall 20% year on year in the first quarter, and that overall group revenues would fall 10%.

— Karen Gilchrist

UK inflation slides to 3.4%, below expectations

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

U.K. inflation came in lower than expected at 3.4% year-on-year in February, official figures showed Wednesday, down from 4% in January.

Month-on-month, the headline consumer price index rose by 0.6%, returning to positive territory after a -0.6% reading in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected an annual rate of 3.5% for February and a monthly rate of 0.7%, according to LSEG data.

— Elliot Smith

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open lower Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 3 points lower at 7,732, Germany's DAX down 12 points at 17,977, France's CAC 60 points lower at 8,131 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 26 points at 33,370, according to data from IG.

Prudential releases earnings Wednesday. U.K. inflation data for February is due to be released.

— Holly Ellyatt