European stocks retreat as traders track earnings, inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets were slightly lower on Wednesday as traders monitored corporate earnings, developments in the Middle East, and key inflation data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.4% in early trade, with tech stocks shedding 1.7% to lead losses while retail stocks added 0.4%.

The European blue chip index closed Tuesday's session fractionally lower after U.S. retail sales came in higher than expected, reigniting concerns that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer, or possibly even hike further.

Shares in Asia-Pacific clawed back some lost ground throughout the trading session overnight, after fresh data showed stronger-than-expected economic growth out of China for the third quarter.

Stock futures stateside inched lower in early premarket trade on Wednesday, coming off a muted previous session as Wall Street assessed a host of major earnings reports alongside the bumper September retail sales figure. Morgan Stanley, Netflix and Tesla are the biggest names reporting Wednesday.

Earnings season also gathers steam in Europe, with ASML, SAP, Volvo, Deutsche Boerse and ABB among those reporting Wednesday.

Economic data will also be in focus, with inflation data from the U.K. and the euro zone released throughout the morning.

Biggest movers: Worldline up 6%, ABB down 5%

Shares of French payment company Worldline climbed more than 6% in early trade to lead the Stoxx 600.

At the bottom of the index, Swedish-Swiss multinational industrial and engineering group ABB fell more than 5% after its third-quarter earnings report.

The company met profit projections but but dampened expectations for the fourth quarter amid weakness in Chinese robotics and construction demand.

A cautious open in Europe

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.2% in early trade, with tech stocks shedding 1.7% to lead losses while oil and gas stocks added 0.5%.

UK inflation holds steady for September after Bank of England pauses rate hikes

U.K. inflation came in at 6.7% in September, slightly ahead of expectations and unchanged from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, the headline consumer price index increased by 0.5%, in line with expectations. Economists polled by Reuters had projected an annual rate of 6.6% and a monthly climb of 0.5%.

The largest downward contributions came from food and non-alcoholic beverages, whose prices fell month-on-month for the first time since September 2021, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Rising fuel prices made the largest upward contribution to the headline rate.

Core CPI — which excludes volatile food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices — came in at 6.1% year-on-year, down from 6.2% in August, but slightly above a consensus projection of 6%.

"As we have seen across other G7 countries, inflation rarely falls in a straight line, but if we stick to our plan then we still expect it to keep falling this year," U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in a statement.

"Today's news just shows this is even more important so we can ease the pressure on families and businesses."

Read the full story here.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 20 points higher at 7,695, Germany's DAX is set to open around 26 points higher at 15,278 and France's CAC 40 is expected to add around 9 points to 7,038, according to IG data.

