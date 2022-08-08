European Stocks Set to Climb as Traders Assess Earnings, Economic Data

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed Friday's session down around 0.8% after an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report lowered expectations for a recession, and in turn increased the likelihood of the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy more aggressively to bring down inflation.

Corporate earnings continue to drive individual share price movement in Europe, with Siemens Energy, Porsche and BioNTech among the companies reporting before the bell on Monday.

LONDON — European markets are set to advance cautiously on Monday as investors continue to monitor corporate earnings and key economic data points, assessing the risk of recession.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 19 points higher at 7,459, Germany's DAX is expected to gain around 54 points to 13,628 and France's CAC 40 is set to add around 21 points to 6,493.

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight, with Hong Kong's tech-heavy Hang Seng index weighing down the region.

U.S. stock futures were flat after the S&P 500 closed out a third straight positive week, with investors turning their attention to a key inflation report on Wednesday.

On the data front in Europe, August's Sentix economic sentiment index for the euro zone is due Monday morning.

