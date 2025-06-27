European stocks set to extend gains after White House hints at tariffs extension

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.
Opening calls
Good morning from London.
European equities look set to extend yesterday's gains at the open on Friday.
Futures tied to the FTSE 100 are marginally higher, while those tied to Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 indexes are up by 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.
It comes after the Trump administration said the July deadlines for so-called reciprocal tariffs "could be extended" and are "not critical."
— Chloe Taylor
Trump trade deadlines in July ‘not critical’: White House
President Donald Trump could extend looming deadlines for reimposing steep tariffs on imports from most of the world's countries, the White House said Thursday.
Money Report
Trump's July 8 and 9 deadlines for restarting tariffs on those nations are "not critical," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.
"Perhaps it could be extended, but that's a decision for the president to make," Leavitt said.
Leavitt also said Thursday that if any of those countries refuse to make a trade deal with the United States by the deadlines, "The president can simply provide these countries with a deal."
In late May, Trump threatened to impose tariffs of 50% on imports from European Union nations, all of whom had already been subject to the reciprocal tariffs imposed in April.
— Kevin Breuninger