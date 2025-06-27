Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European stocks set to extend gains after White House hints at tariffs extension

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

City of London skyline with 20 Fenchurch Street, affectionately nicknamed the Walkie Talkie, in London, United Kingdom.
Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

Opening calls

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Good morning from London.

European equities look set to extend yesterday's gains at the open on Friday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Futures tied to the FTSE 100 are marginally higher, while those tied to Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 indexes are up by 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

It comes after the Trump administration said the July deadlines for so-called reciprocal tariffs "could be extended" and are "not critical."

Chloe Taylor

Trump trade deadlines in July ‘not critical’: White House

Nathan Howard | Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a "One Big Beautiful" event at the White House in Washington, DC., U.S., June 26, 2025.

President Donald Trump could extend looming deadlines for reimposing steep tariffs on imports from most of the world's countries, the White House said Thursday.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

China skirts U.S. sanctions as top buyer of Iranian oil — here's how, and why that's unlikely to change soon

news 14 mins ago

UK auto production for May slumps to lowest level since 1949 as Trump tariffs hit hard

Trump's July 8 and 9 deadlines for restarting tariffs on those nations are "not critical," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"Perhaps it could be extended, but that's a decision for the president to make," Leavitt said.

Leavitt also said Thursday that if any of those countries refuse to make a trade deal with the United States by the deadlines, "The president can simply provide these countries with a deal."

In late May, Trump threatened to impose tariffs of 50% on imports from European Union nations, all of whom had already been subject to the reciprocal tariffs imposed in April.

Read more here.

Kevin Breuninger

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us