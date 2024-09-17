Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European stocks open higher with central bank decisions in focus; Kingfisher up 6.7%

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Tourists are visiting the center of Munich in Munich, Germany, on July 21, 2024. 
Nurphoto | Getty Images

LONDON — European stocks opened higher Tuesday, as upcoming central bank meetings remain in focus.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened up 0.57%, with all sectors and major bourses in the green. Banks added 0.85% while construction and materials were 0.8% higher.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Retail stocks added 1.44%, led by British home improvement firm Kingfisher, which jumped 6.7% after it raised the lower end of its profit range on improved sales.

It follows a negative start to the week for the regional benchmark, which closed 0.2% lower Monday.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Investors are awaiting key monetary policy decisions the week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve widely expected to cut rates for the first time in four years on Wednesday.

Policymakers at the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan also meet on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Asia Pacific markets were mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dropping over 2% as the yen strengthened ahead of the Fed decision. U.S. futures were little changed.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Rate cuts might not benefit tech the most

news 51 mins ago

This 38-year-old is financially independent with passive income. Here's how he built a 7-figure real estate portfolio

Back in Europe, economic sentiment data is due out of Germany and the wider region.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us