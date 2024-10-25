European stocks set to slip at open; Mercedes car earnings plummet

This was CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets are heading for a lower open Friday, rounding off a largely negative week for global stocks as third-quarter earnings season has ramped up.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 has shed 1.14% in the week to date, though managed a slight gain Thursday.

Corporate results have proven a mixed bag, with many banks beating expectations but investor sentiment remaining wary.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

On Friday, Mercedes reported a 64% plunge in operating profit in its core cars division, blaming "weaker macroeconomic conditions and fierce competition, mainly in Asia."

French spirits maker Remy Cointreau meanwhile slashed its sales outlook for the full year, saying it now expects a double-digit decline rather than a gradual recovery amid weakness in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific. High-end European drinks firms are being hit by higher duties on their Chinese exports, in a retaliatory move for European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

Business and consumer confidence readings for Germany and Italy will be released mid-morning.

Stock markets were mostly higher in Asia-Pacific trade Friday, though Japan's main indexes declined ahead of a general election over the weekend and the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting next week.

U.S. futures were little changed after a mixed session in which Tesla's post-earnings rally lifted the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500.



European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are seen opening mixed on Friday, according to IG data.

Germany's DAX is set to open 33 points lower at 19,416, with France's CAC 40 down 11 points at 7,497. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is seen heading for a cautiously brighter start, up 5 points at 8,279, along with Italy's MIB, seen up 20 points 34,544.

— Jenni Reid

CNBC Pro: Short Amazon and Apple as they head for all-time highs, say Itau BBA analysts

As corporate giants report their quarterly finances in the coming days, one investment bank has suggested that investors bet against two Big Tech stocks.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about why the analyst is telling clients to short Apple and Amazon here.

— Ganesh Rao

China's PBOC keeps medium-term loan rate unchanged

China's central bank kept the interest rate on medium-term loans to banks unchanged at 2%, according to the bank's statement on Friday.

The People's Bank of China issued 700 billion yuan ($98.36 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to financial institutions at 2%, to "maintain sufficient amount of liquidity in the banking system."

The bid rates in Friday's operation ranged from 1.9% to 2.3%, and the total balance of MLF loans now stands at 6.789 trillion yuan, the central bank said.

— Anniek Bao

CNBC Pro: The power sector is 'transforming,' Morgan Stanley says, naming global stocks set to rise 40%

The electricity industry is transforming, according to Morgan Stanley, and multiple power producers, grid operators and utilities are set to benefit.

"Power demand is booming, prices are inflecting, and cost to produce clean power has fallen by a third around the world since 2023, and more so in Asia," the investment bank's analysts outlined in an Oct. 23 note.

"Global power markets have surprised on multiple fronts, and investors are navigating a new normal in the power value chain," they added.

Morgan Stanley's analysts named three overweight-rated global stocks in the electricity sector which they give more than 40% potential upside.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner