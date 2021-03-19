Facebook, Instagram Are Back Up After Service Outages

- Facebook experienced an outage that interrupted its services, including its social network, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.
Facebook on Friday experienced an outage that interrupted its services, including its social network, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.
"Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services," a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement. "We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience."
The issues began around 1:30 p.m. ET and were resolved in about an hour.
