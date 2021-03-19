Facebook, Instagram Are Back Up After Service Outages

Facebook experienced an outage that interrupted its services, including its social network, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

The issues began around 1:30 p.m. ET and were resolved in about an hour.

Facebook on Friday experienced an outage that interrupted its services, including its social network, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

"Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services," a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement. "We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

