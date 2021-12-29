Fauci Predicts Omicron Covid Wave Will Peak in U.S. by End of January

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted that the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic may hit its peak in the U.S. by the end of January.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday predicted that the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic may hit its peak in the U.S. by the end of January.

"It's tough to say," said Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical advisor, when asked on CNBC's "Closing Bell" at what point the current surge in infections, fueled by the omicron variant, will start to recede.

"It certainly peaked pretty quickly in South Africa," where the highly transmissible new variant was identified last month, Fauci said. "It went up almost vertically and turned around very quickly."

"I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think," Fauci said.

