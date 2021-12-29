Money Report

Fauci Predicts Omicron Covid Wave Will Peak in U.S. by End of January

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted that the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic may hit its peak in the U.S. by the end of January.
  • "It's tough to say," said Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical advisor, when asked on CNBC's "Closing Bell" when the surge in infections fueled by omicron variant will start to recede.
  • "I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think," Fauci said.
"It certainly peaked pretty quickly in South Africa," where the highly transmissible new variant was identified last month, Fauci said. "It went up almost vertically and turned around very quickly."

