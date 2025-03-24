FBI launches Tesla threats task force

The FBI has launched a new task force to investigate attacks targeting Tesla, the electric vehicle company headed by Trump administration DOGE chief Elon Musk.

The announcement of the task force came hours after multiple incendiary devices were found at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas, the city where the company has its headquarters.

The FBI has launched a new task force to investigate attacks targeting Tesla, the electric vehicle company headed by Trump administration DOGE chief Elon Musk.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The announcement of the task force on Monday came hours after multiple incendiary devices were found at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas, the city where the company has its headquarters.

The incident was the latest in a series of attacks and vandalism on Tesla properties related to CEO Musk's DOGE team, which is engaged in a wide-ranging effort to sharply cut federal government spending and staffing.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The New York Post first reported news of the task force.

"Can confirm," FBI spokesman Ben Williamson tweeted in response to The Post's report.

"The FBI has launched a Task Force in conjunction with ATF to coordinate investigative activity and crack down on violent Tesla attacks. More to come."

Laurie Shelby, Tesla's vice president of Environment, Health and Safety and Security, did not immediately respond to CNBC when asked what the company is doing to protect its facilities.

Musk at a Tesla event on Thursday referenced the spate of vandalism on Tesla vehicles and sites.

"If you read the news, it feels like, you know, Armageddon," Musk told employees.

The CEO said that anyone burning Tesla vehicles was "psycho" and should "stop being psycho!"

A Tesla employee told CNBC that there had not been any company-wide communications about protests or criminal acts targeting the company since Thursday's all-hands event.

— CNBC's Lora Kolodny contributed to this article

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.