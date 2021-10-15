FDA Meeting Updates: Panel Votes Today on J&J Covid Booster; Effectiveness Improves With Second Shot

This is CNBC's live blog covering the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting Friday to debate and vote on booster shots for Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The Food and Drug Administration's key vaccine advisory panel meets Friday to discuss and vote on Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 booster shots.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee recommended the use of Moderna's booster shots on Thursday.

Ahead of the meeting, the FDA staff told the committee there may be a benefit to administering a second dose of J&J's vaccine two months after the first shot. They also said one J&J dose was consistently less effective than the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna in clinical trials and in real-world studies.

FDA proposes voting questions for J&J boosters

The FDA proposed the committee vote on two main questions concerning J&J's Covid boosters, which will guide debate for the day. Dr. Peter Marks, the agency's top vaccine regulator, suggested the panel consider whether there is enough data to justify authorizing an extra shot to people 18 and over either two months after the first dose or six months.

The vote is scheduled to take place before 3:15 p.m. ET.

–Berkeley Lovealce Jr.