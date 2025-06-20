Fed Governor Waller says central bank could cut rates as early as July

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Friday that he doesn't expect tariffs to boost inflation significantly so policymakers should be looking to lower interest rates as early as next month.

In a CNBC interview, the central banker said he and his colleagues should move slowly but start to ease as inflation is now longer a major economic threat.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I think we're in the position that we could do this and as early as July," Waller said during a "Squawk Box" interview with CNBC's Steve Liesman. "That would be my view, whether the committee would go along with it or not."

The comments come two days after the Federal Open Market Committee voted to hold its key interest rate steady, the fourth straight hold following the last cut in December.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

President Donald Trump, who nominated Waller as a governor during his first term in office, has been hectoring the Fed to lower interest rates to reduce borrowing costs on the $36 trillion national debt.

In his remarks, Waller said he think the Fed should cut to avoid a potential slowdown in the labor market.

"If you're starting to worry about the downside risk labor market move now don't wait," he said. "Why do we want to wait until we actually see a crash before we start cutting rates? So I'm all in favor of saying maybe we should start thinking about cutting the policy rate at the next meeting, because we don't want to wait till the job market tanks before we start cutting the policy rate."

Whether Waller will be able to marshal much support for his position is unclear.

The FOMC, Waller included, voted unanimously to hold at this week's meeting, keeping the benchmark federal funds rate locked in a target range of 4.25%-4.5%.

According to the "dot plot" of individual officials' expectations for interest rates this year, seven if the 19 meeting participants said they see rates holding steady this year, two saw just one cut likely, while the remaining 10 expect two or three reductions. The dispersion reflected a sense of uncertainty around policymakers about where rates should head.

Trump has called for dramatic moves, saying he thinks the benchmark rate should be at least 2 percentage points lower and even suggested it should be 2.5 percentage points below the current level of 4.33%.

However, Waller said he thinks the committee should be move slowly.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.