FedEx CEO Says the Company Will Make ‘an Enormous Effort' Toward AV Trucks in June

FedEx chief executive Frederick Smith told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday that the company will make big strides in its autonomous vehicle efforts this summer.

"You'll see in late June an enormous effort towards autonomous trucks that move over the highway," Smith said in an interview on "Mad Money."

FedEx chief executive Fred Smith told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday that the company will make big strides in its autonomous vehicle efforts this summer.

"You'll see in late June an enormous effort towards autonomous trucks that move over the highway. Not in the city, where we think our drivers are better for the pickup and delivery of the long-distance vehicles," Smith said in an interview on "Mad Money."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We are a long way down the road to doing that. But we're not going to get rid of our drivers. They'll do the pick up and delivery and the dredge, if you will, and over time, I'm very confident autonomous trucks are on the way," he added.

FedEx announced it was testing autonomous delivery trucks in China in late 2021 through a collaboration with Neolix, a self-driving logistics company based in the country. FedEx has previously launched initiatives towards autonomous vehicle usage, collaborating with companies including Nuro, DEKA Development Research, Aurora and Paccar.

The company announced Monday that Smith will become executive chair and Ray Subramaniam, current chief operating officer, will succeed him. The leadership change will take place on June 1. Smith founded FedEx in 1973 while Subramaniam joined the company in 1991.

FedEx stock rose 3.7% on Tuesday following the news.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com