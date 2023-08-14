Ford hires Apple veteran to lead consumer software efforts

Ford said Monday that it has hired Apple veteran Peter Stern to lead a newly created division focused on developing and marketing software-enabled customer experiences for the automaker.

DETROIT – Ford Motor said Monday that it has hired Apple veteran Peter Stern to lead a newly created division focused on developing and marketing software-enabled customer experiences for the automaker.

Stern, who most recently served as vice president of services at Apple, will be president of "Ford Integrated Services." The appointment is effective today.

Monetizing emerging software offerings such as advanced driver-assist systems as well as other safety and convenience features is viewed as a major challenge for automakers, as they try to increase reoccurring revenue through software subscriptions.

Stern will report directly to CEO Jim Farley, who has added a slew of executives from outside the automotive industry to his management team – many from the tech sector – to assist in implementing his Ford+ restructuring plan.

"This is transformational, because the cornerstone of our Ford+ plan is creating incredible customer services and experiences enabled by great hardware and software," Farley said in a release. "There's simply no one in the world better able than Peter Stern to build this strategically vital part of our business."

