Ford reveals new 2025 Expedition SUV, including off-road and ‘Ultimate' models

DETROIT — Ford Motor is increasing the refinement and technology of its large Expedition SUV as part of a vehicle redesign to better compete with growing competition.

The new three-row SUV features a smoother interior and exterior design, increased comfort and convenience features such as a 24-inch driver display, and the addition of the automaker's BlueCruise hands-free highway driving system.

"We spent more than 1,100 hours talking with customers about their everyday lives. And with those insights we've rethought and redesigned Expedition to help customers make the most of their precious time with family and to make life easier — before, during and after every trip they make," said Trevor Scott, general manager of Ford Utilities.

Ford declined to release pricing for the 2025 Expedition until closer to when the vehicles will arrive in dealerships in the spring. Current starting pricing ranges from $55,000 to $84,000, depending on the model. The average transaction price of current models is roughly $70,000, according to Ford.

The last time the vehicle was redesigned seven years ago, its main competition was full-size SUVs from Ford's crosstown rival General Motors, such as the Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon.

While GM's vehicles continue to lead the segment, new competitors such as the Jeep Wagoneer from Stellantis as well as large three-row crossovers from Kia and Hyundai have also come to market.

Auto data and insights firm Edmunds.com reports three-row crossovers such as the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade, which are smaller but cost less than Ford's current Expeditions, represent the top cross-shopped vehicle segment of full-size SUVs.

Edmunds reports the mainstream full-size SUV segment that includes the Expedition has grown to represent 2.7% of the U.S. market this year, up from 2% in 2017. Segment sales totaled roughly 312,500 units through September of this year.

Ford also has shifted the models for the 2025 Expedition to Active, Platinum (including an "Ultimate" version), King Ranch and Tremor. The off-road inspired Tremor is new for the Expedition but is available on other vehicles.

The Expedition will continue to be available in a standard version or longer "Max" model. It will be powered by a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine or a high-output version of the engine with 440 horsepower and 510 foot-pounds of torque.