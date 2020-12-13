Former Cuomo Staffer Accuses NY Governor of Sexually Harassing Her for Years — He Denies It

A former staffer for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that he sexually harassed her for years.

WASHINGTON – A former staffer for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that he sexually harassed her for years.

The explosive allegation comes as President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly considering Cuomo to run the Department of Justice.

Lindsey Boylan, a former New York government official who is running for the Manhattan Borough presidency, outlined the allegations in a series of tweets on Sunday.

My first experience of workplace sexual harassment was when my mom got her first real office job after graduating from college when I was in high school.



She was so excited to be taken “seriously.” Her bossed isolated her and kissed her. She never had that type of job again. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.



I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

In another tweet, Boylan wrote: "I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power."

Boylan also wrote on Sunday that she was not interested in discussing the matter with journalists. She did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Boylan served in the Cuomo administration from 2015 until 2018 as executive vice president at Empire State Development and then as a special advisor to the governor.

On Friday, the Associated Press reported that Cuomo was among several contenders under consideration by Biden for attorney general. Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates are also under consideration for the role, the AP reports.

Boylan responded to the story in a tweet Friday writing, "This is deeply disturbing. That men like this get this far and harm so many people, so many women."

.@JoeBiden if you make this man Attorney General, some women like me will be bringing the receipts.



We do not need a sexual harasser and abuser as “the law,” of the land. https://t.co/Ck0T8hM1hw — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 12, 2020

In a subsequent tweet on Saturday, Boylan wrote: "There are fewer things more scary than giving this man, who exists without ethics, even more control."

"I saw how he wielded power for years. He takes advantage of people, including me," she added.

There are fewer things more scary than giving this man, who exists without ethics, even more control.



I saw how he wielded power for years. He takes advantage of people, including me.



I hope ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ & ⁦⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ don’t do this. https://t.co/cXxHuN8qNa — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 12, 2020

Earlier this month, Boylan wrote on Twitter that Cuomo ran a toxic team environment and that she tried to quit his staff three times.

"If people weren't deathly afraid of him, they'd be saying the same thing and you'd already know the stories," she wrote in another tweet.

"That environment is beyond toxic. I'm still unwrapping it years later in therapy!" Boylan added in another tweet.