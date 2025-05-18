Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer

Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," according to a statement from the personal office of the former president.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

