Former Swiss finance executive pleads guilty to tax evasion scheme that hid $60 million

A former Swiss finance executive pled guilty to helping defraud the U.S. out of taxes owed by wealthy Americans by hiding clients' income in offshore accounts.

Rolf Schnellmann conspired to conceal more than $60 million using a network of accounts across different countries.

The scheme was known as the "Singapore Solution" because of where the money ended up.

WASHINGTON — A former Swiss finance executive pled guilty in New York federal court on Thursday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. in a tax evasion scheme known as the "Singapore Solution" that hid $60 million in income and assets held by wealthy Americans, prosecutors said.

Rolf Schnellmann, 61, former head of Zurich-based Allied Finance Trust AG, helped defraud the Internal Revenue Service by stashing money of U.S. taxpayer clients in undeclared accounts at a private Swiss bank, Privatbank IHAG Zurich AG, between 2008 and 2014, according to the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office.

In the "Singapore Solution," Schnellmann and colleagues conspired to transfer more than $60 million from the undeclared accounts across several countries and Hong Kong, and back to the private bank in newly opened accounts under a Singapore-based asset management firm established by a co-conspirator.

Schnellmann and the co-conspirators were paid large fees to assist the tax evasion scheme, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in August in Italy, and extradited to the U.S.

Schnellmann faces a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison when he is sentenced on July 19.



