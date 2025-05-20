Fortnite approved by Apple, returns to U.S. App Store 5 years after removal

Apple approved the Epic Games title Fortnite on Tuesday.

The move immediately returns the first-person shooter game to the App Store for iPhones and iPads in the U.S., five years after its removal.

On Monday, a judge said that Apple had to explain why Fortnite hadn't been approved yet or come to a resolution with Epic Games over Fortnite's status.

Apple approved the Epic Games title Fortnite on Tuesday, returning the first-person shooter game to the App Store in the U.S., five years after its removal.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Fortnite was kicked off the App Store in 2020 after Epic updated its game over the web to take payments directly, instead of through Apple's in-app payment mechanism, which takes fees up to 30%. The move angered Apple and kicked off a years-long legal battle.

Last month, Epic scored a victory in court, when a judge ruled that Apple wasn't allowed to charge a commission when apps link out for payment, or dictate whether the links look like buttons. Epic said last week that it had submitted Fortnite to the U.S. App Store. To return, Fortnite had to pass App Review, Apple's process in which new apps or updates are reviewed by Apple employees to ensure they work and adhere to the company's guidelines.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Apple had dragged out its approval process for the app since May 9, when Epic submitted it to Apple. Last week, Epic filed a legal challenge, and on Monday, a judge said that Apple had to explain why Fortnite hadn't been approved yet or come to a resolution with Epic over the game's status.

Apple is appealing the latest court order, and looking to get a pause enabling it to roll back changes the company has already made to the App Store in response. An Apple representative didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Last month's ruling led major app makers such as Amazon and Spotify to change their apps to accommodate links to buy content. For example, users can now buy Kindle books inside the Kindle app on an iPhone.

Amazon and Spotify were able to update existing apps that had already been approved with changes enabled by last month's order. After Epic sued Apple, the iPhone maker revoked Epic's developer account in addition to booting Fortnite.

Epic was able to get a European developer account and now offers Fortnite in Europe through a third-party app store under the Digital Markets Act, which went into effect last year. IPhone users can also play Fortnite through cloud gaming services. But even in Europe, Apple tried to terminate Epic's account before backing off, Epic said.

The fees that Apple takes from the App Store are an increasingly important part of Apple's business. They're reported in Apple's Services business, which also includes advertising, AppleCare warranties, payments, and subscription offerings such as Apple TV+. Apple reported nearly $27 billion in services revenue during the March quarter.

WATCH: Interview with Epic Games CEO