Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Fortnite is now offline on iOS worldwide as Apple blocks game, Epic Games says

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

[CNBC] Fortnite is now offline on iOS worldwide as Apple blocks game, Epic Games says
Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Fortnite is now unavailable on iOS globally, Epic Games said Friday, after Apple blocked a bid to reinstate the popular game on the App Store in the U.S.

"Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the US App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union," the official account or Fortnite wrote in a post on social media platform X. "Now, sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it."

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

CNBC has reached out to Apple for comment.

Epic Games submitted Fortnite to Apple's U.S. App Store last week, a month after a judge ruled the iPhone maker was not allowed to charge a commission on purchases that consumers make outside of an iOS app.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Fortnite was pulled from the App Store in 2020 after Epic Games updated its software to link out to its own website to avoid Apple's commissions. Apple charges developers a 30% fee for purchases people make via app.

Fortnite had been available on iPhones in Europe since last year through Epic Games' own digital store. Third-party app stores are allowed in the European Union under the Digital Markets Act.

However, on Friday, Epic Games said that it was also blocked from distributing Fortnite on its Epic Games Store for iOS in the EU.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us