Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

French regulator fines Amazon unit $35 million for ‘excessively intrusive' employee surveillance

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

Dimitar Dilkoff | Afp | Getty Images
  • A French regulator has fined the operator of Amazon's large warehouses in the country 32 million euros ($34.7 million) for what it called illegal and intrusive employee monitoring.
  • The French Data Protection Authority (CNIL) said the system used by Amazon France Logistique potentially required employees to "justify every break or interruption."
  • Amazon said it strongly disagreed with the findings and that they contained factually inaccuracies.

A French regulator announced Tuesday it had fined the manager of Amazon's large warehouses in France 32 million euros ($34.7 million) for excessive monitoring of its employees.

The French Data Protection Authority (CNIL) said Amazon France Logistique gave employees scanners in order to record workplace tasks such as removing items from shelves and packing. This data was then used to calculate the "quality, productivity and periods of inactivity of each employee."

CNIL ruled it was "illegal to set up a system measuring work interruptions with such accuracy, potentially requiring employees to justify every break or interruption," it said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The system for monitoring employee activity was described as "excessively intrusive," including the company's policy of keeping data and statistical indicators on employees for 31 days was also described as "excessive," even in light of the "high performance targets" at the business.

CNIL said Amazon France Logistique committed several breaches of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), specifically around data minimization and lawful processing.

Amazon told CNBC in a statement: "We strongly disagree with the CNIL's conclusions which are factually incorrect and we reserve the right to file an appeal."

Money Report

5 mins ago

Alphabet cuts ties with Australian AI firm that helped train Bard and Google Search

news 17 mins ago

U.S. cities with the highest—and lowest—barriers to homeownership, according to a new report

"Warehouse management systems are industry standard and are necessary for ensuring the safety, quality, and efficiency of operations and to track the storage of inventory and processing of packages on time and in line with customer expectations," the company added.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us