Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as stocks slid on Thursday, and what's on the radar for the next session.

Jobs report on deck

Ahead of Friday's jobs report, major indexes are all on pace to snap 3-week winning streaks.

The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials posted record closes on Monday. Both are down 0.7% so far this week.

The Nasdaq Composite hasn't set a record close since July 10. It's down 1.1% this week.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the U.S. added 150,000 jobs in September versus 142,000 in August. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.2%.

Energy gains

The S&P 500's top performer

The S&P 500's best performer this year added to its gains on Thursday... and it's not who you may think.

Vistra Corp jumped about 5.7% to another all-time high. Shares are up 75% in the past month and a whopping 244% in 2024.

The S&P 500's No. 2 stock, Nvidia, is up 148% year to date.

Constellation Energy (+137%) and Palantir (+128%) are the only other two S&P stocks that have more than doubled this year.

Amazon losing streak

The tech giant posted its seventh straight negative session on Thursday, its longest losing streak since September 2023.

Amazon shares are down 6.2% in that period.

The stock is still up almost 20% this year.

Tesla tumbles

Shares of Tesla fell for a third straight day, and now on pace for their worst week since April.

The stock is down 8% since Monday's close and is now down 3% for the year.

Shares of General Motors and Ford are struggling this week, each down about 3% in the period.

Meta magic

Shares of the Facebook parent rose 1.7% Thursday and closed at a fresh all-time high.

Meta Platforms shares are up nearly 14% over the past month and nearly 65% this year.

Weight loss drug shortage is over

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration removed Eli Lilly's weight loss and diabetes drugs from its shortage list late Wednesday.

Lilly, which makes Mounjaro and Zepbound, saw shares down 0.6% on Thursday.

Novo Nordisk, the maker of competing Wegovy and Ozempic, was down 1.2%.

Meanwhile shares of Hims & Hers, which offers compounded GLP-1 treatments, dropped 9.6%.

China rally cools

Q3 earnings season coming up