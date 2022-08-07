From Mississippi to Kentucky, These Are the 7 States With the Least Credit Card Debt

Americans really know how to accumulate credit card debt: The U.S. total surpassed $1 trillion at the start of 2022. But there are some states with a more manageable amount of debt.

To determine the states with highest and lowest credit card debt, WalletHub used TransUnion data to obtain the median credit card balances of individuals in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

With this number and monthly credit card payments of those in each state, WalletHub figured out the amount of time it would take to pay off the debt and the charges from these payments. To do this, they assumed consumers paid about a 16.17% interest rate, in accordance with the average interest rate on accounts with financial charges.

WalletHub ranked the states and District of Columbia in order from most to least credit card debt based on payoff time. Payoff cost is shown as a negative number because it shows how much money needs to be spent on interest to pay the debt.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

These are the seven states with the least credit card debt.

1. Mississippi

Median credit card debt: $1,806

$1,806 Cost to pay off: -$121

-$121 Time until payoff: 9 months and 18 days

2. Arkansas

Median credit card debt: $1,949

$1,949 Cost to pay off: -$144

-$144 Time until payoff: 10 months and 19 days

3. West Virginia

Median credit card debt: $1,860

$1,860 Cost to pay off: -$140

-$140 Time until payoff: 10 months and 27 days

4. Iowa

Median credit card debt: $1,809

$1,809 Cost to pay off: -$137

-$137 Time until payoff: 10 months and 29 days

5. Louisiana

Median credit card debt: $2,083

$2,083 Cost to pay off: -$158

-$158 Time until payoff: 10 months and 29 days

6. Tennessee

Median credit card debt: $2,073

$2,073 Cost to pay off: -$161

-$161 Time until payoff: 11 months and 3 days

7. Kentucky

Median credit card debt: $1,857

$1,857 Cost to pay off: -$145

-$145 Time until payoff: 11 months and 5 days

Mississippi has the lowest median credit card debt, which is half of Alaska's $3,206, the highest median credit card debt. Payoff time in the state is twice as fast as in the District of Columbia, which has a median credit card debt of $2,788 and a payoff time of 17 months and 3 days.

A lot of places with low credit card debt also have the low median earnings for full time workers, so there does not appear to be correlation between high salary and low debt. But there does seem to be a correlation between low debt and low cost of living.

Mississippi has the lowest living wage threshold in America, at $51,754, meaning the amount your household needs to make to cover your daily expenses and save for retirement. This is significantly lower than Alaska, the state with the highest credit card debt, which has a living wage threshold of $85,083.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: This 30-year-old earned $97,000 in passive income from her 2 self-published books last year. Here’s how she got started