From moon landing to hosting world leaders, Indians are ‘conquering the world,' says Nita Ambani

India has had many big moments this year and continues to take the world by storm as one of the fastest growing major economies.

Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, speaks to CNBC about why she is so optimistic about the country's growth.

India has had some big moments this year and continues to take the world by storm as one of the fastest growing major economies — it's the "right place and right time" for Indians now, says Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

"India was still a place where you see elephants walking on the road 30 years go … [but there is now] a growing confidence in India around the world," she told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on "The CNBC Conversation."

"There's a growing confidence in India around the world, and I think it is the right place and right time for Indians," said Ambani, who founded and heads the philanthropic organization owned by India's richest company, Reliance Industries.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The South Asian nation made headlines in June when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Joe Biden on his first state visit to the U.S. in June.

A slew of deals came out from their meeting, with much focus placed on improving defense and technology partnerships between the two countries.

Among the A-list attendees at the White House state dinner was Ambani and her husband, Mukesh Ambani — Asia's wealthiest man.

"The excitement was palatable," she exclaimed. "Indians are conquering the world. You can see that, you can feel that in the room … I get goosebumps even thinking about it now."

In August, India became the fourth country in the world to land on the moon, and the first on the lunar south pole — which is said to be a "historical, scientific and geologic area that a lot of countries are trying to get at" due to its opportunities for future exploration.

The world's most populous nation hosted the G20 leaders' summit in September, where Modi and Biden pledged to improve partnerships between the two countries in their second bilateral meeting in less than six months.

After overtaking China to become the world's most populous nation, India could also leapfrog its neighbor to become the world's second-largest economy by 2075, Goldman Sachs.

"I am extremely optimistic about India. I believe that in the next 25 years, they're going to do much more than what we did in the last 75 years," Ambani said.