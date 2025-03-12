Money Report

FTC asks to delay Amazon Prime deceptive practices case, citing staffing shortfalls

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

  • FTC attorneys asked a Seattle judge to delay the start of a trial over its Amazon Prime "dark patterns" case.
  • The agency cited staffing and budget constraints as factors for why the trial should be pushed back.

The Federal Trade Commission asked a judge in Seattle to delay the start of its trial accusing Amazon of duping consumers into signing up for its Prime program, citing staffing constraints.

Attorneys for the FTC made the request during a status hearing on Wednesday before Judge John Chun in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Chun had set a Sept. 22 start date for the trial.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

