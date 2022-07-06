Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

GameStop Jumps in Extended Trading After Announcing 4-For-1 Stock Split

By Sarah Min, CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Shares of GameStop jumped more than 8% in extended trading Wednesday after the retailer said a 4-for-1 stock split was approved by its board.

Shareholders who own the stock at the close of the market on July 18 will get a dividend of three additional shares for each of the company's Class A common stock, the retailer said. The dividend will be distributed after trading closes on July 21, and will start trading on a split-adjusted basis the following day.

A stock split is issued when companies want to boost the number of shares and make them more affordable for investors. On Wednesday, GameStop closed at $117.43 per share.

The so-called meme stock has posted volatile one-day moves since gaining attention last year as a group of retail investors coordinated a short squeeze on the stock, spurring its price higher. Shares have since retreated from their highs, down more than 20% year to date.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us