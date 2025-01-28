General Motors is set to report earnings before the bell. Here's what Wall Street expects

General Motors is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell Tuesday.

DETROIT — General Motors is set to report fourth-quarter earnings before the bell Tuesday.

Here is what Wall Street is expecting, according to average estimates compiled by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $1.89 adjusted

$1.89 adjusted Revenue: $43.93 billion

Those results would mark a 2.2% increase in revenue compared with a year earlier and a 52.4% jump in adjusted earnings per share.

GM's 2023 fourth quarter included $42.98 billion in revenue, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.1 billion and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $1.76 billion.

While investors will be monitoring GM's quarterly results, they will also be focused on the company's guidance for 2025. The Detroit automaker previously said it expected its 2025 adjusted earnings to be in a "similar range" to the company's 2024 results.

However, those comments were made prior to GM announcing the disbanding of its Cruise autonomous vehicle operations and before increased regulatory uncertainty regarding all-electric vehicle incentives and potential tariffs under President Donald Trump.

The Detroit automaker was targeting adjusted earnings before interest and taxes for 2024 of between $13 billion and $15 billion, or between $9.50 and $10.50 per share, up from previous guidance of between $12.5 billion and $14.5 billion, or between $9 and $10 per share, earlier this year.

GM was a favorite auto stock for Wall Street analysts in 2024, as share prices soared 48% in 2024. That continues to be true in 2025, as many expect GM to outperform expectations, but GM's stock is relatively flat to begin this year despite an upgrade last week by Deutsche Bank to buy from hold.

Investors also will be watching for updates to the company's restructuring in China, its previously announced partnership with Hyundai Motor and any changes to GM's EV plans, which included producing and wholesaling 200,000 EVs for North America in 2024.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.