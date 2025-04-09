Money Report

German centrist parties reach coalition deal as Trump tariffs loom over Europe

By Sophie Kiderlin, CNBC

Coalition negotiations between the CDU/CSU and SPD.
Michael Kappeler | Picture Alliance | Getty Images
Germany's centrist parties on Wednesday finalized a coalition agreement, paving the way for the Christian Democratic Union, Christian Social Union and Social Democratic Party to form the country's new government.

Party members must now need to sign off on the deal before the new government can assume its post.

Negotiations between the parties began soon after the German election in February, but ran into hurdles in recent weeks after initial strong progress with the talks prompting a major fiscal reform package. Policies around taxes, the federal budget and migration were widely seen as contentious points among the parties.

Pressure was especially mounting on CDU leader Friedrich Merz — who is poised to become Germany's next chancellor — to avoid too many concessions to the SPD. The center-left CDU, alongside its sister party the CSU, had secured the biggest share of votes in the election.

The SPD, which is outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz' party, meanwhile came third in the elections behind the far-right Alternative fuer Deutschland.

An unusual negotiation backdrop

Questions have lingered whether the U.S. would continue supporting Ukraine with financial and humanitarian aid, while the Trump administration has been pressuring NATO members to step up their defense spending.

Germany has had to navigate these turbulent times with a de facto caretaker government in place.

Merz and his fellow negotiators had therefore set the goal of a coalition agreement being finalized before the Easter holidays later this month.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

