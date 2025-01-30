German economy shrinks by 0.2% in fourth quarter, more than expected

The German economy shrank by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in the three months ending in December, according to preliminary data released by Germany's statistics office Destatis on Thursday.

The figure is adjusted for price, calendar and seasonal variations.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting the gross domestic product (GDP) to decline by 0.1%.

An early first reading of Germany's GDP based on data available at the time, showed GDP dipped by 0.1% when adjusted for price, seasonal and calendar variations in the three months to the end of December.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Thursday's figures compare to a 0.1% rise of the country's GDP in the third quarter of last year. Germany's economic performance has long been sluggish, with quarterly GDP readings mostly hovering around the flatline in the past two years. The economy has however managed to avoid a technical recession.

On an annual basis, the German economy contracted in both 2023 and 2024, by 0.3% and 0.2% respectively.

Some respite is expected in 2025, with the German government on Wednesday revealing its forecast of 0.3% growth for the year — still a notably downward revision from it's previous estimate of 1.1% growth.

"The diagnosis is serious," Robert Habeck, economy and climate minister, said during a press conference Wednesday, according to a CNBC translation.

He added that the German economy has been stagnating for a long time. He pointed to both internal and global political uncertainty as factors leading to the cut to expectations, and added that the outgoing government had been unable to fully implement its growth plans as its term was ending early.

A federal election in Germany is slated for Feb. 23, which is earlier than originally planned due to the break up of the country's ruling coalition late last year.

Habeck also said that there were structural issues weighing on the German economy, echoing comment made by the Finance Minister Jörg Kukies last week.

"The structural weaknesses of our economy absolutely have to be addressed," Kukies told CNBC. "It's really important that we embark on a path of economic growth."

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.