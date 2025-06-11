German startup DeepL says latest Nvidia chips lets it translate the whole internet in just 18 days

DeepL on Wednesday said it was deploying one of the latest Nvidia systems that would allow the German startup to translate the whole internet in 18 days, down from 194 days previously.

The announcement underscores how Nvidia is trying to broaden the customer base for its chips beyond hyperscalers, such as Microsoft and Amazon.

Valued at $2 billion, DeepL is a startup that has created its own AI models for language translation.

This is sharply down from 194 days previously.

Valued at $2 billion, DeepL is a startup that has developed its own AI models for language translation and competes with Google Translate.

Nvidia is meanwhile looking to expand the customer base for its chips — which are designed to power artificial intelligence applications — beyond hyperscalers such as Microsoft and Amazon.

It also highlights how startups are using Nvidia's high-end products to build AI applications, which are viewed as the next step after foundational models, such as those designed by OpenAI.

The Cologne-based company is deploying an Nvidia system known as DGX SuperPOD. Each of the DGX SuperPOD server racks contains 36 B200 Grace Blackwell Superchips, one of the company's latest products on the market. Nvidia's chips are required to train and run huge AI models, such as the ones designed by DeepL.

"The idea is, of course, to provide a lot more computational power to our research scientists to build even more advanced models," Stefan Mesken, chief scientist at DeepL, told CNBC.

Mesken said the upgraded infrastructure would help enhance current products like Clarify, which the company launched this year. Clarify is a tool that asks users questions to make sure context is incorporated in the translation.

"It just wasn't technically feasible until recently with the advancements that we've made in our next-gen efforts. This has now became possible. So those are the kinds of advances that we continue to hunt for," Mesken said.